City of Guntersville, Bridgeport selected for Tennessee Rivertowns

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Guntersville has been named one of 15 Tennessee River communities selected for the Tennessee Rivertowns program, created by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and the Tennessee Riverline partnership.

“It celebrates the fact that we live in this beautiful place. It connects the individual communities along the way and it catalyzes economic development. It catalyzes ecological stewardship. We’ve got this wonderful river is a park idea,” said Director of Roane County Parks and Recreation Mike Beard.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims and county commissioner Ricky Watson joins city, Chamber of Commerce, Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau leaders at City Harbor to celebrate being selected.

Guntersville city leaders applied to be part of the initiative because as one of the largest reservoirs on the Tennessee River system, they believe Lake Guntersville is a driving force in the local economy.

The program connects chosen towns along the waterway, building one large river community.

It will create one continuous system of different recreational opportunities along the Tennessee River’s 652-mile reach.

Being a Tennessee Rivertown will give the City of Guntersville a wealth of different opportunities.

“It continues to get our name out all over the nation and the world. The more we can get Lake Guntersville out there, and we want people to experience what we call home and to see Southern hospitality at its best and the most beautiful place in the world,” said Guntersville mayor Leigh Dollar.

Dollar told News 19 she hopes to build a strong relationship with the other Tennessee Rivertowns to see what can be done to further grow tourism in the area.