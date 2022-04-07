BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Boaz and a local gym franchise are partnering up to open one of the largest fitness centers in Marshall County.

The city is teaming up with Willmore Total Fitness, a chain of local fitness centers, for the new facility. Willmore currently owns and operates six facilities across North Alabama, including locations in Albertville, Boaz, Arab, Guntersville, Rainbow City, and Crossville.

The new Willmore facility – the largest of their gyms yet – will relocate from Highway 431 in Boaz to the new Boaz Parks and Recreation Center on Elizabeth Street.

According to a Willmore flyer, the new gym will be 60% bigger with 3,000 square feet of turf. The facility will also include new equipment, showers and restrooms, and more cardio options.

The gym plans to have more parking and tanning options, as well as a larger childcare program.

For more information on Willmore’s upcoming facility, click here.