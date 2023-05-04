ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — The city of Arab invited the community to sit down with city leaders to discuss a range of topics from the city’s growth to infrastructure needs.

People shared their opinions on what direction they would like the city to move in. Discussions ranged from infrastructure and community needs to economic development.

Arab resident David Dunn talked about some of the outcomes he’d like to see coming out of the town hall meeting.

“Being able to come up with a form of identity for the city having goals where we can improve our infrastructure,” Dunn said.

Bob Joslin the Arab city mayor says addressing the city’s growth requires the community to have their voices heard.

“In order to accommodate all those people we have to upgrade our infrastructure to make that happen so we’re working diligently to make that happen but it just takes the input of everyone in town,” Joslin said.

While the session consisted of conversations between the residents and city leaders, Mayor Bob Joslin says these sorts of meetings are important for the purposes of community involvement.