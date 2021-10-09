City groups host annual Lake City Fallfest in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The North Town Merchants Association and the City of Guntersville are set to host the annual Lake City Fallfest in downtown Guntersville on October 8-9.

There will be an outdoor marketplace at the Errol Allan Park open on both days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with food trucks, artisans, crafters, and specialty item vendors.

“Lake City Fallfest is one of the most highly anticipated events in Northeast Alabama, bringing locals and visitors alike to the heart of Alabama’s Lake City to enjoy two full days of food and drink, autumn-inspired activities, live music, Trunk or Treating, children’s costume contest, outstanding arts, crafts, and product exhibitors while providing a boost to local businesses,” said Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the park for the live entertainment. Here is the schedule for the weekend:

Saturday, October 9 10:15 a.m. – Lighthouse Kids Theatre 11:20 a.m. – Guntersville Elementary School Choir 12 p.m – Little River Boys Bluegrass Band 1:30 p.m. – Children’s Halloween Contest 1:45 p.m. – Joe Cagle Band 3:15 p.m. – Southern Heart Country Band 5 p.m. – Soul Survivor & Pat Upton Jr.



Other activities include:

Two hayrides through downtown

Pumpkin bowling and painting with the Mountain Valley Arts Council

Train ride from City Hall

Rock-climbing wall

Trunk-or-Treat at Guntersville First United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Popcorn bar

Snow cones at the Marshall County Courthouse lawn

Corn hole and Sip n Shop Clearance at Bakers on Main

Fall-inspired temporary tattos at The Red Elephant Marketplace

Scarecrow Selfies in front of Randy Jones & Associates

Spiced Cider and Christmas Room Grand Opening at The Monkeys Uncle at the Lake

Witches brew and popcorn bar at Generations Footwear

Wine tasting and storewide sale at Haldwin House

Bloody Marys and Mimosas at Stach & Co.

Corn hole for discounts at Blossom Boutique

Bean Bag Toss for discounts at True South Boutique

Blinko Prize Board and 20% discount on sunglasses at Eyes on Guntersville

Sweets and treats at Anna Gray

Candy, water bottles, and giveway for a floor mirror at Downtown Vintage

20% storewide discount at Bubba’s II

For any more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.