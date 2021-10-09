City groups host annual Lake City Fallfest in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The North Town Merchants Association and the City of Guntersville are set to host the annual Lake City Fallfest in downtown Guntersville on October 8-9.
There will be an outdoor marketplace at the Errol Allan Park open on both days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with food trucks, artisans, crafters, and specialty item vendors.
“Lake City Fallfest is one of the most highly anticipated events in Northeast Alabama, bringing locals and visitors alike to the heart of Alabama’s Lake City to enjoy two full days of food and drink, autumn-inspired activities, live music, Trunk or Treating, children’s costume contest, outstanding arts, crafts, and product exhibitors while providing a boost to local businesses,” said Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the park for the live entertainment. Here is the schedule for the weekend:
- Saturday, October 9
- 10:15 a.m. – Lighthouse Kids Theatre
- 11:20 a.m. – Guntersville Elementary School Choir
- 12 p.m – Little River Boys Bluegrass Band
- 1:30 p.m. – Children’s Halloween Contest
- 1:45 p.m. – Joe Cagle Band
- 3:15 p.m. – Southern Heart Country Band
- 5 p.m. – Soul Survivor & Pat Upton Jr.
Other activities include:
- Two hayrides through downtown
- Pumpkin bowling and painting with the Mountain Valley Arts Council
- Train ride from City Hall
- Rock-climbing wall
- Trunk-or-Treat at Guntersville First United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Popcorn bar
- Snow cones at the Marshall County Courthouse lawn
- Corn hole and Sip n Shop Clearance at Bakers on Main
- Fall-inspired temporary tattos at The Red Elephant Marketplace
- Scarecrow Selfies in front of Randy Jones & Associates
- Spiced Cider and Christmas Room Grand Opening at The Monkeys Uncle at the Lake
- Witches brew and popcorn bar at Generations Footwear
- Wine tasting and storewide sale at Haldwin House
- Bloody Marys and Mimosas at Stach & Co.
- Corn hole for discounts at Blossom Boutique
- Bean Bag Toss for discounts at True South Boutique
- Blinko Prize Board and 20% discount on sunglasses at Eyes on Guntersville
- Sweets and treats at Anna Gray
- Candy, water bottles, and giveway for a floor mirror at Downtown Vintage
- 20% storewide discount at Bubba’s II
For any more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.