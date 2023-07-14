MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A group in Northeast Alabama is hoping to prevent families from losing their pets through a program running through the entire month of August.

The Marshall County Animal Watch will host a “Chipathon” all month long at various clinics across the county for $25, which includes the cost of registration.

Organizers say one out of three pets goes missing every year, adding that around 90% of them are never found, simply because they aren’t identified.

“All animals who enter location animal control systems belong to someone,” officials said. “Having companion animals microchipped dramatically improves the chances of having lost, misplaced or stolen pets reunited with the people who love and care for them.”

Pet owners being proactive about getting their pets microchipped helps reduce the number of animals that end up in shelters and helps them get home quickly, which will cut down on tax dollars spent in caring for them.

It also avoids having their lives put at risk in a shelter where they may be put down.

Anyone interested in having their companions microchipped can contact one of the following locations to schedule an appointment:

B&A Animal Hospital, Boaz

Guntersville Animal Hospital, Guntersville

Lake Guntersville Veterinary Services, Guntersville

Spring Creek Animal Clinic, Guntersville

Westside Veterinary Hospital, Arab

For more information about the program or how to help the animals in Marshall County, click here.