Chip your pet for $25 in Marshall County during month of May

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Listen up, pet owners! Help protect your furry friend should they go missing by microchipping them during Marshall County’s May Chip-A-Thon.

Three veterinary locations will be participating in the event during the entire month of May. Chipping is $25 and includes registration. Proof of current rabies vaccination is required.

If you would like to have your pet microchipped, call the location of your choice to schedule an appointment. Participating locations include:

B&A Animal Hospital 256-593-3332 1159 Wills Road Boaz, AL 35957

Lake Guntersville Veterinary Services 256-489-9053 14236 US Highway 431 Guntersville, AL 35976 (Inside Pet Depot)

Spring Creek Animal Clinic 256-582-5910 4229 AL Highway 79 South Guntersville, AL 35876

