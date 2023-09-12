SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A new Chick-fil-A location opened up in Scottsboro on Tuesday.

The popular chain restaurant, known for “The Original Chicken Sandwich” opened its doors to the Scottsboro community on September 12. It is located off Highway 72 at 368 Micah Way.

Chick-fil-A – Scottsboro is open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The chain brought in more than 100 full-time and part-time jobs to the area, according to Chick-fil-A, Inc.

The restaurant also plans on giving back to the North Alabama community through the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, according to the company. An initiative that redirects extra food from restaurants to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and non-profits in need.

According to Chick-fil-A, Inc., Beth Monroe from Huntsville was chosen to be the “independent franchised owner/operator” of the Scottsboro location. Prior to this, Monroe was the Operator of the Parkway Place Mall CFA location.

The location will support mobile ordering with one of the drive-thru lines being a “mobile-thru,” which allows customers to pick up their order in a separate lane.

The Scottsboro restaurant joins the more than 17 other locations that serve the wider Huntsville market.