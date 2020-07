DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A Cherokee County man was killed in a DeKalb County wreck Friday night.

Alabama State Troopers said Jimmy Lake Ford, Jr., 35, was killed when the Toyota 4Runner he was riding in collided head-on with a Toyota Camry on US-11 four miles north of Collinsville.

Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the 4Runner and both the driver and a passenger in the Camry were taken to local hospitals.