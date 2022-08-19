RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Chemicals from a spill in Rainsville on Thursday are causing more issues for residents in Fort Payne, according to local authorities.

Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis told a local company that the chemicals involved in a spill were brought to a facility in Fort Payne to be stored.

Southern Torch says that on Friday morning, a container holding those chemicals built up pressure, and gases were released. According to the company, the immediate area was shut down and two businesses were evacuated.

The Fort Payne Fire Department (FPFD) says they are at the facility to monitor the ongoing nature of the situation and will expand the evacuation perimeter if needed.

According to Southern Torch, the chemicals will be transported out of state.

FPFD said on social media that Gault Avenue S was open to traffic, but the areas of Chitwood Avenue SE from Lowe Street to 12th and 13th streets SE are closed.

This is a developing story.