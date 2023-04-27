FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — The investigation into the death of a Mount Vernon man is officially closed after authorities say a grand jury decided not to indict the suspect.

Randell Jerome Meyers, 44, was found dead in Fort Payne on January 2, 2022.

According to authorities, the suspect behind his death will not face any prosecution after a DeKalb County grand jury “did not see a reason for a trial,” or to “go further” based on evidence presented to them.

The case is closed for the Fort Payne Police Department, a spokesperson confirmed. After the case was “no billed” by the grand jury on March 1, 2023, and any charges against the unnamed suspect were dropped.

Fort Payne Police say they responded to an altercation involving shots fired near the 1000-block of Gault Avenue North in January 2022. When they arrived, officers and medics found Meyers dead.

At that time, Chief Davis said one person involved with the situation was being interviewed and that an investigation was underway.

After the announcement of the jury’s decision, Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis thanked Fort Payne Police Officers and Investigators, Dekalb and Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office and Investigators along with the Center for Applied Forensics at Jacksonville State University.