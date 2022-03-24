JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re excited to get out and do some camping with this warmer weather, the new Cathedral Caverns State Park campground should be on your list of places to visit.

The park has long-welcomed visitors to explore its unique caves. But the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship says they didn’t have enough camping space to let everyone stay on the site.

On Wednesday, a brand new campground addition officially opened for the public.

“This is a beautiful park,” Blankenship remarked. “The cave is spectacular and it draws a lot of folks, but we didn’t really have a first-class campground up here for people to enjoy the rest of the beauty of the park with the trails and all.”

Blankenship says those who work with the park are looking forward to the upcoming summer months, and are hopeful the many visitors will enjoy the new addition.

“So, so excited to get the campground built,” said Blankenship. “Appreciate our partnership with ADECA to be able to get this done and so excited to get the ribbon cut today…and I hope to see people camping up here this summer and enjoying the beautiful outdoors in Alabama.”

To learn more about Cathedral Caverns or any of Alabama’s state parks, you can visit their website here.