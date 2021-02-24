Catfish Cabin in Albertville announces closure

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – The well-known restaurant, Catfish Cabin, is closing at the end of the week. A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page says Sunday, February 28th will be the last day to be open.

The post thanks everyone for their loyalty and patronage over the last 44 year they have been open. “It’s with heavy hearts that we must announce we will be closing Catfish Cabin at the end of the business day on Sunday.”

The announcement stunned many with roughly 500 comments roughly nine hours after the post appeared. Many of those comments reminisced over the years families frequented the restaurant. There were also 2,600 shares on the post.