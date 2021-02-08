CASA receives donation from DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is working to raise funds for the Court Appointed Special Advocate or CASA services for children.

Sheriff Nick Welden says his office met with CASA a few months ago to find out ways they could assist their efforts and better protect the children in the county.

They also talked about ways CASA could grow to better serve the community, calling it Operation Growing Together DeKalb.

Sherriff Welden said Lt Jeff Bain and Cpt Brad Edmondson helped him put a fundraiser together to benefit CASA. They continued to move forward with the much-needed assistance even after the tragic passing of Lt Bain.

“We know he would want the same, for he had a huge heart for helping children, just as we do,” said Sheriff Welden.

On Monday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office presented a check to the nonprofit memory of Lt Jeff Bain and Operation Growing Together DeKalb.

DCSO deputies will also participate in No Shave February to raise money for CASA and Our Children of DeKalb County.

Find out more information about donating here