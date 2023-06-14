GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The 4th annual Marshall County Sheriff’s Reserves Car Show is set to take place in Guntersville on Saturday, June 17.

The car show will be held at Lake Guntersville. Get ready to watch car enthusiasts rev their engines at Marshall County Park 1, located on HWY 431.

The Marshall County Reserve Deputy Program is a volunteer-based effort where residents donate their time and services to help the Sheriff’s Office when needed. That includes patrol with other full-time deputies, prisoner transport, courtroom security, special events and functions, and natural disasters.

It costs around $3,000 -$4,000 for a reserve to outfit themselves with a uniform, including their service weapon and a bulletproof vest.

“We have to fund all this ourselves,” said reservist Mike Keller.

Proceeds from the car show go to support the program.

It’s $20 to register a vehicle, while anyone just planning to visit and enjoy the views can get in for free. There will be plenty of food, door prizes, trophies, giveaways, and a special appearance by the Dukes of Hazzard’s General Lee.

Special musical entertainment will be provided by the Cadillacs Band.

For more information call (256) 302-5667.