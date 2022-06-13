ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — A man authorities had been searching for since last week on attempted murder charges in Arab has been found and arrested, authorities confirmed.

Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn confirmed Sherman Nicholas Pierce was arrested around 10 a.m. on Monday. The FBI, U.S. Marshals, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and Guntersville Police assisted. A Facebook post from Arab Police said all the agencies got in touch with Pierce and he told them where he was. He was subsequently arrested at a home on Fry Gap Road.

39-year-old Pierce was accused of shooting at authorities after leading them on a pursuit in the area of Guntersville Road just after midnight on Thursday. Arab Police Officers chased Pierce onto Warrenton Road, then onto Point of Pines near Guntersville Lake.

Sherman Nicholas Pierce (Arab Police Dept.)

According to Washburn, the vehicle drove off the road, which is when Pierce got out of the vehicle, shot at officers and ran into a nearby woodline.

Washburn says one of the mirrors on a patrol vehicle was hit, but no officers were injured.



Photos courtesy of the Arab Police Department

K9 units were able to track Pierce to a nearby area of the water, where his scent was lost. Authorities continued the search over the course of the weekend.

Washburn says they were able to gain enough evidence to charge Pierce with attempted murder and continued their search with a felony warrant on the man. Additional charges are pending.