It’s been over a month since 19-year-old MaKenna Joy Purvis went missing. Sunday evening, her family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil.

MENTONE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s been over a month since 19-year-old MaKenna Joy Purvis went missing. Sunday evening, her family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil.

The vigil was held at Mentone Community Church. Over 100 people were in attendance.

One by one, stories of MaKenna were shared and prayers were made for her safe return home.

Makenna Purvis (Courtesy of Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says Purvis was last seen at a location on Inspec Drive in Valley Head on September 26th.

Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) formed a search party with Fischer Island Rescue Team, Valley Head Police Department, Dekalb County EMA, two canine units and local fire departments on Saturday. They searched the wooded area Makenna had last been seen in. However, there was no sign of her in the area.

Makenna’s family is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to her whereabouts. She’s described as 5ft 6 inches tall and weighing about 100 to 120 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.