Campground damaged in 2011 tornado to be rebuilt with grant funding

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $200,000 grant to Lake Guntersville State Park to restore a campground that was damaged during a tornado in April of 2011.

The Town Creek Campground has since been reopened to the public, but the department said that additional work and upgrades are needed.

“Alabama has an abundance of natural resources, and our state parks are great preservers of that,” Governor Ivey said. “Every year our parks attract thousands of people both from Alabama and out of the state who are seeking venues to relax and enjoy nature and the company of others. I am pleased to announce this grant that will help continue restoring the beautiful Lake Guntersville.”

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will use funds made available from the Appalachian Regional Commission on the project.

The ARC funds will be used to build 12 campsites, extend a gravel road and provide water, electrical, drainage and sewage improvements to each campsite.

“Guntersville State Park with all its amenities is a major cog in attracting visitors who add to Alabama’s tourism industry and to local economies in the region,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey and the Appalachian Regional Commission in a project that will make this state park an even more sought-out destination.”

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s State Parks Division has committed a total of $300,000 for the project.