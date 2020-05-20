Busy Memorial Day weekend expected at Little River Canyon National Preserve

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Memorial Day weekend is the busiest weekend of the year at Little River Canyon National Preserve.

Park Ranger Matt Switzer told WHNT News 19 that the main parking lot by the falls has been full over the last few weekends by 10 a.m. likely because of COVID-19 and the early start to warm weather.

He said for people wanting to look at the falls, hike down Little River trail, or go swimming in “hippie hole,” it would be best to get to the preserve early to ensure they get a parking spot.

There will be an extended lot open by the weekend which will add 66 spaces nearby. Switzer said the overflow parking at the Little River Canyon Center will also be open. Parking areas at the various overlooks are for those overlooks only. No parking and hiking to the falls.

The center, all restrooms, and Canyon Mouth Park will all still be closed for visitors.

Switzer told WHNT News 19 that it would also be a good idea to have a back-up plan just in case lots are full. He recommends visiting Desoto, Buck’s Pocket, or Lake Guntersville state parks.

There is rain in the forecast for Memorial Day weekend, which could be dangerous for those swimming.

As far as COVID-19, Switzer said people should not visit the preserve if they feel sick or have been exposed to covid-19. He said visitors should still maintain social distancing as best as possible and make good decisions.

Alcohol is not allowed in the preserve. If caught with it, a person could get a citation.