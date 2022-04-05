RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One of the nation’s most famous music groups will descend on DeKalb County this week for a special performance.

The Brooklyn Tabernacle Singers will perform at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8. The performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. each night.

The choir, led by Carol Cymbala, will be joined by singer TaRanda Greene and the church’s pastor, Jim Cymbala.

The Brooklyn Tabernacle Singers have earned six Grammy Awards and sang at the 2013 second inauguration of President Barack Obama. The church itself is located in New York City; however, the choir frequently travels around the country.

Tickets are available online here.