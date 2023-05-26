FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Fort Payne officials confirmed a broken down train has caused a road to close in the town.

The Fort Payne Police Department (FPPD) said a Norfolk Southern train is broken down in town, causing one street to close.

According to a post from FFPD, 3rd Street Southeast to 20th Street Northeast is closed.

Officials say 8th Street and 22nd Street is open, as well as 14th Street Northeast currently due to a “split in the train.”

FPPD advises drivers adjust their travels and avoid these areas if at all possible while officials try to get the train running again.