Brindlee Mountain Primary School principal announces start back dates for students

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Brindlee Mountain school students are scheduled to return to class by January 27 after an EF-2 tornado damaged Brindlee Mountain Primary School on January 11, causing school to stop for all Brindlee Mountain students.

According to a Facebook post by Brindlee Mountain Primary School Principal Terry Allen, Brindlee Mountain High School and Brindlee Mountain Elementary School will return to school on Thursday, January 23.

Allen said Brindlee Mountain Primary School students will return to class on Monday, January 27. The K-2 students will be on the Brindlee Mountain High School campus in what previously was the middle school building, according to the post.

The Pre-K students will also return to class on Monday, January 27, at the Brindlee Mountain Elementary campus, according to Allen.

The post said the school will host a Student and Parent Orientation sometime over the weekend of January 24 through 26. Allen said the date and time will be announced later this week.

Allen said the staff will do their “very best to answer any questions or concerns.” The orientation will allow for questions to be answered regarding classes, car lines, traffic flow, and buses. Allen said parents will be able to meet with their child’s teacher at the orientation as well.

Staff members have worked through the weekend and will continue to work daily until classes resume to make preparations for the students, according to Allen.

34.36523 -86.337676