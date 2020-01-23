Brindlee Mountain high school, elementary reopen after EF-2 tornado hit primary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - Brindlee Mountain high school and elementary school will re-open January 23 after they closed to prepare accommodations for students from Brindlee Mountain Primary School.

An EF-2 tornado hit the primary school earlier this month and the school has been closed since.

High school and elementary school students are returning to class today and although it wasn't their campuses that were damaged during the storm -- they're still affected by it.

The EF-2 tornado caused significant damage to the primary school. According to the National Weather Service, 120 miles-per-hour winds hit the school. The wind hit the back half of the school, damaging the cafeteria and the classrooms.

Brindlee Mountain Primary School Principal Terry Allen says Brindlee Mountain Primary School students will return to school on Monday, January 27.

Kindergarten through grade 2 will be moved to the campus of Brindlee Mountain High in the middle school building.

Pre-K students will return to class at the Brindlee Mountain Elementary Campus. The school announced that they will have an open house for parents and guardians on Friday, January 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Kindergarten through second grade will have an open house at the old middle school building on Sunday, January 26 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Principal Allen wrote in a Facebook post that staff members have worked through the weekend and will continue to work to make sure everything is prepared for students to return back to class.