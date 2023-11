JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Bridgeport woman died following a wreck on state route 73 Monday night.

Alexis L. White, 21, was killed when the car she was driving left the road and hit an embankment. White was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the ALEA.

Troopers responded to the accident around 10 p.m. on state route 73 near Jackson County 724.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the accident.