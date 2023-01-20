MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — History was made in Marshall County when voters elected the first-ever female district attorney during the general election.

Jennifer Bray was sworn in Friday and now takes the place of former district attorney Everette Johnson who did not seek re-election after 5 years of the job.

Bray told News 19 that the position of district attorney in Marshall County is made for her after having served in the 27th judicial circuit for seven years since she was hired by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall when he was Marshall County district attorney in 2014.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to have great district attorneys before me. Everette Johnson who just retired and Steve Marshall,” Bray said. “I know I’m not going to be able to fill their shoes, but I hope to be able to build on the legacy that they left behind.”

Bray ran unopposed as the Republican nominee in the 2022 primary election.

“I feel very honored to join the group of other female leaders that have come before me, but I think more than anything I am honored to be the person for the job just based on my ability,” she said.

Bray says she is proud to be a part of history in Marshal County as well as an example to her young daughter.

“I always taught her that you can do anything, and your gender is not a barrier for you and hope that it just reiterated that point and really made her a believer of that,” she said.

Bray has prosecuted some tough cases in the 27th judicial circuit over the past seven years, but she said she understands that it gets tougher from here.

Bray graduated from the University of Alabama in 2010 and also attended the Cumberland School of Law.