Boots vs Badges blood drive hosted in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Boots were battling badges Thursday on Sand Mountain in a little friendly competition between the Albertville Police and Fire Departments.

They hosted a blood drive with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers. Donors received a free t-shirt and a $10 Visa gift card. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will buy the winning department pizza.

There is an emergency need for blood right, but because of COVID-19, organizers needed to make a few adjustments.

“With everything going on with the county, state, and nation we kind of had to change what we’re doing a little bit. Still doing it but everybody is being a little more careful and more cautious. They’re watching social distances, so it is safe,” said Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

To make a blood donation, speak with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in Albertville by calling (256) 894-6066 or visiting lifesouth.org