FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Boom Day Heritage Celebration will return to the streets of downtown Fort Payne this weekend – promising two nights full of family-friendly fun and live music.

The festival honors Fort Payne’s history as a “boom town” and the one-time “Sock Capital of the World.”

According to boomdays.com, Fort Payne became a “an industrial boom town” during the late 1880s – in the city’s case, it was “booming” with coal and iron. That boom brought with it new residents, downtown buildings, and even an opera house.

To celebrate that history, the city created its Boom Days Heritage Celebration.

“Boom Days is shaping up to be a great event this weekend!” said Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine. “Looks like the weather is going to be great too! Lots of hard work has been put into the preparation by the Boom Days committee to make this year’s event great!”

The 2022 festival is a two-day event beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 16 and 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 17. During the event, more than a dozen acts will play across five stages.

This year’s live music schedule includes:

Friday, September 16

Dad Company: 6 p.m. at 7:30 p.m. (Main Stage)

6 p.m. at 7:30 p.m. (Main Stage) Midnight Special – A Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival: 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Main Stage)

8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Main Stage) Billy Dean: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (201 5th Street NE)

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (201 5th Street NE) Joe Nichols: 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (201 5th Street NE)

Saturday, September 17

The Underwoods Gospel: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (City Park Stage)

Gospel by Sara Rose: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Inside Room 2)

Elisha Tatum & Friends: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Pete’s Alley)

Dusty Smith: 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. (500 Gault Avenue N)

The Underwoods Motown: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. (City Park Stage)

Matty Croxton: 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. (Coal & Iron Stage)

John Sells: 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. (500 Gault Avenue N)

The Locals: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Main Stage)

Wildwood: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Main Stage)

In addition to live music, the festival boasts unlimited games with a $10 wristband. Activities included with that ticket run from bungee jumping, a giant slide, rock climbing, face painting, pony rides and more! Free train rides will also be available in the parking lot of the Fort Payne Depot Museum.

Inside the Coal & Iron Building, the festival will host more live music, meet-and-greets with musicians and authors, art activities for kids, wine tasting, and a model train exhibit.

Learn more about the 2022 Boom Days Heritage Celebration here.