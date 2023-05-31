JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Jackson County District Judge denied bond for a man accused of murdering his father on Mother’s Day.

According to court records, 48-year-old Byron Heath Shavers was denied bond during an Aniah’s Law hearing on May 25.

The case was also bound over to a grand jury, as Judge Ron Word said that the court found probable cause to believe murder occurred and that Shavers committed the murder.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and an officer from the Powell Police Department (PPD) responded to a home on County Road 19 in Section to do a welfare check at about 11:40 a.m. on May 14.

When they arrived, JCSO said deputies found 74-year-old Joe Bob Shavers Jr. dead in the home with “apparent trauma to his head.”

Investigators developed Byron Shavers, who is Joe Bob Shavers Jr.’s son, as a suspect and charged him with murder.

Court records show that authorities believe Byron Shavers caused Joe Bob Shaver Jr.’s death with a blunt object.

Byron Shavers is being held in the Jackson County Jail and is set to go before a grand jury on June 12.