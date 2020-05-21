Body recovered from Little River Canyon

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Search teams have found a body at Little River Canyon, where teams have been looking for a missing man since Tuesday.

The body of a 19-year-old man was pulled from the water just before 9 a.m. by Fischer Rescue Squad divers and the Fort Payne Fire Department, according to the National Park Service. The man wasn’t identified, but officials said he was from Georgia.

Crews began searching Tuesday for the man, who went into the water with a 21-year-old woman to swim. They were swept downstream, and the woman was able to grab a rock and hold on until she was rescued, an ALEA Marine Patrol official said.

Recent storms had caused above average water levels and lower visibility in the river that hampered the ability of divers to get in and search until Thursday, according to the park service.

The man’s body was turned over to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.