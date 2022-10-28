GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was arrested Friday after investigators found a body at a home in Guntersville.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the body was found at a home on Stuart Hollow Road near the bottom of Grant Mountain. Deputies claim the body was found while the home was being searched.

Deputies, along with Grant Police and the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, responded to the scene.

The body will be taken to the state’s department of forensics for an autopsy, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Patrick Gerald Seals of Guntersville was charged with abusing a corpse, a Class C felony, in connection to the body being found. Additional charges and arrests will follow later, the sheriff’s office claimed.

The case remains under investigation.