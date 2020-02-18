Body found at Guntersville Dam traveled 122 miles downriver from Chattanooga

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A body found Monday floating in the water at the Guntersville Dam was a man who jumped off a bridge in Chattanooga, Tenn., last month, authorities said.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses saw the man jump off the Walnut Street Bridge in Chattanooga Jan. 29. His family reported him missing the same day, authorities said.

The body was spotted floating in the water 19 days later, 122 miles away, according to the sheriff’s office.

Heavy rains that have left flood gates open on the Tennessee River are believed to have allowed the man’s body to travel so far, authorities said. It also passed through Nickajack Dam in Marion County, Tenn., as it made its way down the river.