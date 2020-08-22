Boaz woman delivers baby in car en route to hospital

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A Boaz couple welcomed their second child into the world in a unique way.

Shanda Camp told WHNT News 19 that she woke her husband Jared up early Wednesday morning saying they needed to get to the hospital.

About halfway to DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Shanda said her daughter could not wait any longer.

Jared kept driving as the mother-to-be sat in the front passenger seat of a two-door Ford Mustang.

Her water broke and a few minutes later, their daughter Isabella Sue, made her grand entrance.

The couple told WHNT News 19 it was definitely the experience of a lifetime.

“I had just got on the phone with the hospital again and I was telling them, she says the baby’s coming and they said, ‘Well, speed up.’ I was already going about 85, 90 so can’t really go much further than that,” said Jared Camp. “Bunch of different things were going through my head at the time. It was just, I was trying to keep calm and not freak out myself.”

Once they made it to the hospital, the labor and delivery crew helped get them all inside to make sure mom and baby were safe and healthy, which they both were.

Jared said some of his family members joked that he can now put official delivery driver on his resume.