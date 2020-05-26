Boaz VFW hosts small Memorial Day ceremony amidst COVID-19

BOAZ, Ala. – Memorial Day 2020 is being celebrated differently this year due to COVID-19. Different groups were able to host a ceremony, but it was limited space.

One of those groups is the Jimmy Harris VFW post 6837 in Boaz.

The organization hosted a ceremony at Old Mill Park at 11 a.m. Monday.

The Boaz mayor was in attendance as a wreath was placed by the Boaz Veterans of Foreign Wars monument inside the park.

Taps were also played and the flag was lowered in honor of all the men and women who lost their lives during combat.

“With Military, any time you go in whether it was you volunteer or you were drafted, you know it’s always a possibility that you’ve written a blank check to the government of the United States in the amount up to your life and some that check was written and cashed on. There’s hundreds of thousands throughout the 244 years of our country that paid that ultimate price from the Revolutionary War all the way through to the wars on terror in Iraq and Afghanistan,” said post commander John Tuck.