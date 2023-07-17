BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — A beloved Boaz Barracudas swim coach is on her way to recovery after a car crash left her critically injured.

Kasey Chamblee was on her way to a district swim meet in Scottsboro when she crashed into a tree off Highway 43 in DeKalb County, head coach Patrick Williams told News 19. A ‘swim family’ found Chamblee and stayed with her until help arrived.

According to the team’s Facebook, Chamblee has been taken out of the intensive care unit at Chattanooga’s Erlanger Baroness Hospital and she is continuing to recover there.

After a practice Monday afternoon, her team is focusing on what they can control – winning the state swim championship for her.

When Williams got the call, he had to explain to his team why ‘Coach Kasey’ wasn’t going to be at the meet.

“It’s not easy,” Williams said. “You have to try to do with kid’s gloves just say ‘Coach Kasey’s been in an accident, we’re going to continue today, we’re going to swim for her. We’re just going to do our best and we’ll check on her when the meet is over.'”

Now, the team is back to preparing for the state swim championships in Birmingham, while parents and swimmers continue to keep Kasey in their thoughts. They are continuing to share how much joy she brought to the pool and how dedicated she is to helping grow kids’ water skills.

Coach Chamblee underwent surgery for a broken back and spinal cord laceration. The road to recovery is a long one, and her team will continue to hit the pool in her honor.

“Their [team] reaction was very positive, we’re going to do everything we can to swim for her,” Williams said. “And you know with the circumstances being what they were, they really came through like champs – like I expected they would.”

Coach Williams is helping to collect funds for the Chamblee family via Venmo, you can donate to @lasheawilliams.