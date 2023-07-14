BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — Boaz Barracudas coach Kasey Chamblee was on her way to a Summer League swim meet on Saturday, July 8 when she was critically injured in a crash.

Now, Chamblee is on the road to recovery in a Chattanooga hospital, but Head Coach Patrick Williams said there is a long road ahead. And as she’s begun her recovery, she has received an outpouring of support from not only her community – but people in the swimming community nationwide.

Williams said Chamblee was on her way to a district swim meet in Scottsboro pretty early that Saturday morning when she crashed into a cypress tree off Highway 43 near Macedonia. A family on the way to the swim meet actually discovered Chamblee and stopped to help her until responders arrived.

“The other coaches and I were actually in a coaches’ meeting and just waiting on her to get there. And I got a text from one of my swim parents who had just come up on her and told me what had happened.”

Chamblee was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center, where she had surgery on Saturday evening.

“She had a bad break of her back and a laceration to her spinal cord. She does have feeling in all her extremities,” the swim team said in a Facebook post.

Because of the type of injuries that she sustained in the wreck, Williams said her recovery would take a while.

“I talked to her yesterday and she’s improving very very slowly, obviously with a spinal cord injury and broken vertebrae, the recovery is going to be very slow,” Williams said.

Since the news got out about Chamblee’s injuries, Williams told News 19 that the support received from everyone has been outstanding.

“We have had some swim teams around the southeast, and certainly here in North Alabama, that have asked to do something,” Williams stated. “We’ve got some folks who are doing some gift cards, gas cards, meal cards, those kinds of things. We’ve even had some that want to just do monetary donations…”

(Photo courtesy of Patrick Williams) (Photo courtesy of Patrick Williams)

The story even got picked up by a popular national swim website, causing people from across the country to contact Williams offering thoughts, prayers and assistance.

“SwimSwam which is an international, probably the most famous international swimming website, actually picked up the story and a guy that writes for them did a story on it and so it kind of went viral. And I’ve just had all kinds of people since then get in contact with me, asking if there’s anything they can do, offering their support and you know that kind of thing. So, pretty cool thing for people around the country to know what’s going on and to express what they’ve expressed, it’s been pretty neat.” Patrick Williams

Williams says the way people have rallied around Chamblee has been special, especially the swim community.

“The swim community is pretty small… it’s kind of like one big fraternity, so when one team or one group of swimmers is going through something like that, then everybody kind of rallies around. It’s really pretty special.”

He added that Chamblee is aware of the outpouring of support and is very thankful for all the love she’s received. “She is aware of everything that’s going on and she’s very taken aback by it.”

Chamblee did move out of ICU to a trauma step-down a few days ago and was able to take six steps. Williams said that late on Thursday, Chamblee got moved into the rehab facility at Erlanger where she’ll spend a few weeks before hopefully coming back closer to home.

The road to recovery may be long, but the continued encouragement she’s receiving from the community and from people nationwide is helping Chamblee through, letting her know she isn’t going through this alone.