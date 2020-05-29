Boaz spring rec leagues to begin, Albertville season canceled

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Many Marshall County parents have been anxiously waiting to find out if their children can head to the ballpark to play spring and summer league sports.

They were finally given some answers from Boaz Parks and Recreation and the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.

In Boaz, all recreation league baseball, softball, and t-ball practices begin June 1. Games begin June 15. Travel tournaments start on June 20.

Also on June 15, the rec center gym, the pool, the Old Mill Park playground and splash pad, and outdoor basketball courts will open.

Boaz Parks and Recreation director Sonja Hard told WHNT News 19 that people should still follow social distancing and good hygiene practices while visiting any of these sites.

“The goal is to keep the guidelines and regulations in place so we can continue to stay open and do not have to close,” said Hard.

Parents who planned to have their kids play at the new Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater (SMPA) in Albertville did not get the news they were hoping for.

SMPA officials said they are aligning with 90% of their affiliates statewide and cancelling the spring softball, baseball and tee ball season stating, “Our excellent user-experience standard could not be met, and again we want to ensure the health & safety of the community.”

In the announcement posted online, they added that they are excited to offer a full slate of youth recreational programming in the fall.

Several people expressed their disappointment on social media about this announcement

WHNT News 19 spoke with one person who did not want to go on camera, but said their children are sad they are unable to play this year.

They said they also do not know what to do with the already-purchased supplies they bought that cannot be returned.

WHNT News 19 was told that the unnamed person does not understand how other parks were able to figure out social distancing, but SMPA could not.

Registration fees that were already paid can be fully refunded or can be put towards a youth sports programming credit.