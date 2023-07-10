BOAZ, Ala (WHNT) — The Boaz City School System (BCSS) is partnering with the state to help the environment in an unexpected way – by getting some new school buses.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) announced Monday that it is partnering with the school system to help it replace older school buses to help cut down on diesel emissions.

The department said it has awarded BCSS with $250,122 in Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) funding to help replace part of its fleet of school buses. ADEM said the funds will be used to replace nine older buses with new, cleaner-running school buses.

While newer buses meet the EPA’s tougher emission standards, older school buses emit harmful diesel exhaust which can affect the environment and human health, especially for children.

ADEM said that over the last 14 years, $4 million in grant projects have been used to reduce air pollution in Alabama including other school bus projects.