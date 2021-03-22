Boaz Rotary Club makes more than $9,000 donation to Elementary School

BOAZ, Ala. – The Boaz Rotary Club is hoping to do some good over at Boaz Elementary School with a big donation.

The group is giving the school district $9,250 so the school can install an awning over the handicapped parking spaces located on the Mt. Vernon Road side of the school to protect students and parents during inclement weather.

“By the time the parents get the wheelchair out the back of the car, gets the child in it, you’re talking several minutes in the rain instead of seconds for our other kids to get under an awning normally. We’re doing this project so that all of our students can enjoy the school day. It’s hard to enjoy the school day if you start off soaking wet,” explained Director of Student Services Allen Johnson.

Boaz Rotary Club President Dr. Charisse Jordan said the club learned about the need for an awning and decided to chip in about half the cost, along with a $1,000 donation from the Boaz Pirates Foundation.

The school will pay the rest.

Johnson told News 19 he hopes the project will be completed within the next few months.