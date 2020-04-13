Boaz residents feel lucky to have survived

BOAZ, Ala. – An EF-2 tornado tore through Marshall County on Easter Sunday, leaving a path of destruction behind. Nearly every home on Lee Avenue in Boaz has some type of damage.

Residents are now trying to figure out their next steps as they clean up the pieces of their homes scattered throughout their yards.

Experiencing the storm and the aftermath is quite emotional from those who survived it.

“I felt like it was by God’s grace that I’m still here today,” said Boaz resident Deborah Fuell.

Fuell and her family spent the day after Easter gathering their belongings that had been strewn about in their yard.

The night before, an EF2 tornado hit Fuell’s home and dozens of others.

She was about to leave her home to go to work.

“I heard a roar and felt some pressure, so that’s when I knew I had to take shelter. So when I turned and got in my hallway, all my windows blew out. I’ve got a big heavy steel door that went out into my sunroom that it blew it off, hit my refrigerator and it blew it into living room, missed me just by seconds. It was scary,” explained Fuell.

She told WHNT News 19 that while the storm only lasted about a minute, it felt like forever to her.

Fuell also said she was incredibly concerned about the family that lives behind her, who have two young children. Their home essentially was leveled by the storm.

“When you look at some of these people how close they come to potentially death. Where literally, the one spot they were in a bathtub is the only thing left in the house, him and his wife and six month old child and their six-year-old survived, who wouldn’t get emotional looking at that,” said Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth.

Ainsworth, Sen. Clay Scofield, and Boaz Mayor David Dyar also spent part of Monday surveying the damaged area, which is near and dear to their hearts.

“I grew up here. I went to school with the Lybrands, the people that this hit, and know them, we just are in the community giving people hope, telling them we’re here to help them and just going door-to-door talking to people finding out how we can help,” said Ainsworth.

Everyone WHNT News 19 spoke with said they are feeling blessed to have survived and are incredibly thankful for the people volunteering their time and equipment to cut up the fallen trees and move debris from the streets.

Several fast food and other restaurants donated food for those working to clean up the area.

Another Lee Avenue resident WHNT News 19 spoke with Monday said they could feel the tornado trying to pull them from their homes after their roof was ripped off Sunday night.

Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett assessed the damage to the neighborhood. She encouraged those who do not live in the area, to stay away in order for to keep the area clear for residents and those volunteering to help clean up.