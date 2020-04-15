Boaz residents and businesses pick up pieces after EF2 tornado

BOAZ, Ala.- Dozens of Boaz residents and businesses are still being impacted by the EF-2 tornado that touched down on Easter Sunday night. People who had sentimental items stored at Highway 431 Mini Storage are now able to sort through the scattered remains of the units.

“It’s just walking around and looking,” said Boaz resident Nancy Walker. She has had a storage unit at Highway 431 Mini Storage for more than a decade. Her 20×20 unit was about ¾ full.

“A lot of sentimental things in it that I’ve collected. A lot of it, I haven’t found,” said Walker. She and her family spent Tuesday sorting through the wreckage left behind by Sunday’s tornado.

“I’m just amazed at how the posts that divided each one of them, and the roof and braces, it’s like they were never there to begin with,” explained Walker.

One of the more sentimental items she is searching for is a solid oak porch rocker she bought when she was pregnant with her youngest child. “That’s where we sat and rocked and I sang to her. It’s sad. It’s very sad. It’s just unreal that Boaz would have a tornado like this,” said Walker.

“We had right at 92 storage units, there’s only about seven standing. So, you feel bad for people that’s got memories, but it’s just material things,” said Highway 431 Mini Storage and First Capital Insurance Inc. owner Roy Adamson.

The insurance company building located in front of the storage units was also damaged.

“The insurance building took a lot of damage. We’re not able to operate out of it right now. We don’t have any electricity here. We don’t have any phone service here. We’re trying to get all that back up and running. We’ve rented a location down the street. We’re going to get that set up hopefully be in business by first of next week and be fully operational and able to serve our clients,” said Adamson.

As for the storage unit site, his employees are checking each person to make sure they had a unit before letting them look around.

If anyone needs to make a claim, call Stacey Waldrep at (256) 506-5288 or Chad Cofield at (256) 298-0457.