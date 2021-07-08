Boaz Recreation Center opening is postponed until further notice

BOAZ, Ala. – City of Boaz officials say a new recreation center that was set to open next week isn’t quite ready for the public.

“After much consideration and upon the advice of our construction manager, Forsyth Construction, the City of Boaz has decided to postpone the opening of the new Recreation Center until a later date,” Mayor David Dyer said in a statement. “There are items that will need further attention and we cannot complete them by our previous target date of July 12, 2021.”

The new facility, located on Elizabeth Street, will offer both an indoor and outdoor pool, indoor walking track, meeting rooms, and a larger gym space than the current center.

There is no date set for the opening of the facility at this time.