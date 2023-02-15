BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect they believe was involved in a recent theft.

The Boaz Police Department’s Detective Division said a man was captured on surveillance camera who they want to be identified in reference to theft and fraudulent use of a debit card.

(Boaz Police Dept.) (Boaz Police Dept.) (Boaz Police Dept.)

If you know the man pictured or might know where to find him, contact the Boaz Police at (256) 593-6812 or (256) 840-9726.

Authorities said you are also welcome to contact them through their Facebook page here.