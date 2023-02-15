BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect they believe was involved in a recent theft.
The Boaz Police Department’s Detective Division said a man was captured on surveillance camera who they want to be identified in reference to theft and fraudulent use of a debit card.
If you know the man pictured or might know where to find him, contact the Boaz Police at (256) 593-6812 or (256) 840-9726.
Authorities said you are also welcome to contact them through their Facebook page here.