BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — The Boaz Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

33-year-old Anthony “Tony” Hawkins is wanted by several law enforcement agencies, according to Boaz PD.

Recent arrest records show Hawkins was arrested in July on drug charges.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Hawkins’ whereabouts to contact them at (256) 593-6812.