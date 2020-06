BOAZ, Ala. – Boaz Police are asking for the public’s help to find somebody they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Police said a woman was driving a truck with a unique paint job (circled in the picture below).

Photo courtesy Boaz Police

Anyone with information on who the woman may be should call Boaz Police at (256) 840-9726 or send a message to the department’s Facebook page.