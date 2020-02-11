Boaz police search for man accused of stealing $4,000 worth of jewelry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOAZ, Ala.- The Boaz Police Department needs your help identifying a man accused of stealing more than $4,000 worth of jewelry from Walmart.

(Photo: Boaz Police Department)

Investigators told WHNT News 19 the theft occurred on January 28, sometime after midnight.

They said the suspect and another person cut the protection wire around the jewelry turnstiles and took various items.

Employees noticed the loss and then looked through surveillance video before notifying the police.

“Sometimes there's a little bit of a delay because they want to know exactly what was taken before they call us, so should we come in contact with this guy or someone else who might have this property on them, then they want to be able to provide us an exact description of what was taken,” said Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin.

Gaskin said they believe the suspect is not from Boaz but that he may be from a neighboring town.

If you recognize the suspect, call the police department at (256) 593-6812.