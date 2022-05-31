BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — A police officer and two drivers were taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit the officer’s patrol car during a traffic stop on Saturday.

An officer with the Boaz Police Department had a car pulled over on US Highway 431 at Seay Avenue when another car rear-ended the officer’s vehicle. The emergency lights were on at the time of the crash.

Boaz Police wrote in a Facebook post that the vehicle was speeding, and failed to move over, violating Alabama State Law 32-5a-58.2, which requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching emergency vehicles displaying flashing lights or other visual signals.

The officer and both drivers were taken to local hospitals to be evaluated. They all have been treated and released.