Boaz police identify victim, suspect in Tuesday afternoon murder

BOAZ, Ala. – Police said a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon was between man and his ex-brother in law.

Wednesday, Boaz police identified the man killed as Colton Craig McKinney, 30, of Crossville.

Jossie Cheyenne Brown, 26, of Boaz, is in jail charged with McKinney’s murder. Police said Brown’s sister used to be married to McKinney.

Brown is accused of shooting McKinney in the parking lot of Family Security Credit Union just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police said McKinney and his sister had gone to the bank to confront Brown over a joint bank account she and Brown still had together.

Brown shot McKinney after a confrontation in the bank’s side parking lot, police said. McKinney was placed into an ambulance but died before he could be taken to a hospital, they said.

Brown still had the handgun with him when officers arrested him in the credit union’s lobby, police said.

Brown was set to be booked into the Marshall County Jail Wednesday on a $200,000 bond.