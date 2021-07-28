Boaz Police Chief leaving department in August, joining Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said he will always consider Boaz home as he moves onto ALEA.

BOAZ, Ala. – Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin has announced he will be leaving the department in August.

Gaskin said he has accepted a job offer from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and his last official day with Boaz Police will be Aug. 1.

Gaskin added he will always consider Boaz home as he moves onto ALEA.

“While I’m excited about building new relationships within ALEA, I will certainly miss everyone that has became my family at Boaz P.D. The Boaz Police Department is full of capable men and women that will continue to move the department in a positive direction.” Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin

Assistant Chief Michael Abercombie will be the interim police chief until Boaz Mayor David Dyar appoints the next official chief.