BOAZ, Ala. – A Boaz man has been charged with rape.

Boaz Police said detectives were called to a Boaz home Monday after Family Services of North Alabama reported a sexual assault had occurred.

Detectives said Cupertino Bonifacio Mendez-Nolasco, 19, was interviewed and admitted to the sexual assault.

He was charged with first-degree rape and officers said he will be taken to the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond.