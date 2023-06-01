BOAZ, Ala (WHNT) — The Boaz Planning Commission spent its Thursday meeting looking at an ordinance change that would alter how people can appeal its zoning request decisions.

The planning commission looked at, and ultimately approved, a change that would add a section to the city’s zoning ordinance governing procedures for appeals of commission decisions.

The section would allow applicants who have their zoning requests denied by the commission to ask for a review of the request by the Boaz City Council. The council generally has the final say in zoning matters, with the commission operating as a recommendation body by hearing the request and giving a positive or negative recommendation to the council.

Along with going over the applicant appeal process, the change would also give owners of the adjacent property the opportunity to call for the review of a request with a positive recommendation from the commission.

City Councilman Jess Sims says the change is intended to help give residents more say in zoning decisions.

“As a city councilman, we want to be a voice for the citizens and let them be heard on both sides,” Sims said. “So this appeals process gives them that power whether they are for or against what takes place.”

The City Council will vote on the ordinance change during a meeting at a later date.