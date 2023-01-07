FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Boaz man received two consecutive life sentences for first-degree rape and sodomy charges, according to District Attorney-Elect Summer Summerford.

Christopher Micehal Chaviers, 51, of Boaz, received two consecutive life sentences for his conviction of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy earlier this week. Chaviers was found guilty of both charges during a trial in November and was sentenced following a hearing on Wednesday by Judge Jeremy Taylor.

Summerford said that Chaviers had two prior felony convictions, including one for second-degree rape, which rendered him subject to the Habitual Felony Offenders, which means any subsequent class A felony conviction results in a minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

Summerford said Chaviers will also be required to continue registering as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He had previously had to register for his prior conviction.

Summerford said prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Bob Johnston and Assistant District Attorney Stanna Guice and the case was investigated by Chief Investigator Nick Brown of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Summerford said on behalf of the victim and their family and everyone who worked on the case her office is pleased with the outcome of the case.

“These types of cases are difficult to prosecute, not only due to the nature of the offense but also because trial requires a victim to relive the trauma of the event,” she said. “It takes a very brave person to follow through to trial and sentencing, and we are so proud of the heart and courage this victim showed in doing so. Her goal was to do everything she could to ensure this man would never victimize anyone else, and her dedication to seeking justice is an inspiration to us.”

Summerford also thanked all the groups and individuals who contributed to the investigation and trial for their work on the case.